Decades Old Cold Case Solved in Washington State

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state say new DNA technology has led to the arrest of a man in the murders of a young Canadian couple in western Washington more than three decades ago.

The Daily Herald reports 55-year-old William Earl Talbott II of SeaTac was arrested Thursday for investigation of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook.

His arrest was announced at a news conference Friday in Everett.

Talbott was deemed a suspect through a new technique called genetic genealogy, the same used to find the suspected Golden State Killer in California last month.

Eighteen-year-old Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Cook of British Columbia were found dead in two separate locations after they failed to return home from a visit to the Seattle area in 1987.