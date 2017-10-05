Debate: Should Bump Stocks Be Legal?

Portland, Oregon – Currently Bump stocks are legal to buy. You can attach it to a legal gun, and turn it into an illegal apparatus. It allows the gun to fire more bullets, faster. It’s what the suspect Las Vegas shooter used according to police. It’s believed he outfitted the weapons he used with bump stocks, which essentially turn a rifle into an automatic weapon. Now many are speaking out on both sides of the issue. Should bump stocks be illegal?

California Senator Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday proposed legislation that would ban gun bump stocks. She said, “The only reason to modify a gun is to kill as many people as possible in as short a time as possible.” Feinstein added that her daughter almost went to the Vegas concert.

News Partner KGW reached out to several local gun stores in the Portland area, only one was willing to talk about it.

Warren LacAsse owns The Gun Room on SE Foster road. He no longer sells bump stocks there, but says he is not in favor of the ban. Adding, when you try to legislate morality it just flat doesn’t work. LacAsse says evil people, not weapons, are the problem.

KXL’s Pat Boyle Contributed to this report.

Image courtesy of KGW