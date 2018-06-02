Death Investigation Underway At The Oregon Culinary Institute

Portland, Oregon- At 8:30 this morning Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting with one person injured at the Oregon Culinary Institute, located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the victim inside the building. Life-saving efforts were performed but unsuccessful.

No suspects were located and there is no suspect description.

The Homicide Detail, Forensic Evidence Division, and the Medical Examiner are responding to conduct a death investigation.

The Oregon Culinary Institute will be closed for at least several hours today.