Death Investigation Underway At The Oregon Culinary Institute
By Brandon Ison
|
Jun 2, 2018 @ 9:49 AM

Portland, Oregon- At 8:30 this morning Central Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting with one person injured at the Oregon Culinary Institute, located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the victim inside the building. Life-saving efforts were performed but unsuccessful.

No suspects were located and there is no suspect description.

The Homicide Detail, Forensic Evidence Division, and the Medical Examiner are responding to conduct a death investigation.

The Oregon Culinary Institute will be closed for at least several hours today.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Salem Water Advisory Lifted: Deemed Safe For Everyone Man Found Shot Outside North Portland Bar Wilsonville Also Concerned About Water 4 Dead, 7 Others Injured In Crash On Hwy 30 Halo The Video Game Highlighted in a Wheelchair Transformation Arrests Made in Newberg Murder
Comments