Dear City of Portland, the Homeless Crisis is Out of Hand.

Dear Beloved City of Portland,
As my friend was getting a sixty dollar parking ticket for being five minutes over in downtown Portland, a guy was urinating on the side of the building. “There’s a moment,” my friend said, “When a city tips into absurdity. And that moment just happened for me.”
I was driving another friend back from the airport, a woman who used to live here ten years ago. She looked out the car window at the tent camps along the freeway, and said, “What happened? My god, it’s like the favelas in Brazil.”
I’m the first person to ask for more mental health treatment, more housing, more programs and more support for people without shelter. Now, I’m also asking for help for the people who live, work and pay taxes in Portland—we are at a tipping point, do something. I liked the idea of Homer Williams–a multidimensional shelter providing job training, mental health and addiction services and counseling for families in need. Listen to the interview below. I’d love to hear your thoughts.