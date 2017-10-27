Dear City of Portland, the Homeless Crisis is Out of Hand.

As my friend was getting a sixty dollar parking ticket for being five minutes over in downtown Portland, a guy was urinating on the side of the building. “There’s a moment,” my friend said, “When a city tips into absurdity. And that moment just happened for me.”

I was driving another friend back from the airport, a woman who used to live here ten years ago. She looked out the car window at the tent camps along the freeway, and said, “What happened? My god, it’s like the favelas in Brazil.”

