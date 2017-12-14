What is the Deal With Net Neutrality?

PORTLAND, Ore. – Let me get this out of the way first – “Net Neutrality” was a horrible idea. Not the actual rule, just the name. They could have called it “Internet Fairness”, “Open Internet”, pretty much anything else. But for some reason the combination of the words ‘net’ and ‘neutrality’ seem to make people’s eyes glaze over.

So what are we talking about here? Basically the principle that the companies who you pay to access the Internet (Comcast, Verizon, CenturyLink, etc) can not treat data from one website differently than another. In some ways we’re already ignoring these rules. T-Mobile started it when they said data from certain video services wouldn’t count against your data cap. Other cell service providers followed suit. People didn’t mind so much because, in general, those offers helped, rather than hurt them.

You might remember in 2014 Netflix accused Comcast of downgrading the quality of its videos, trying to pressure them into paying an added fee (which Netflix ultimately did). That prompted the FCC under President Obama to re-affirm Net Neutrality rules, which forbade ISPs from charging added fees to content providers in exchange for unfettered access to their users.

Those who support Net Neutrality argue that eliminating it will allow ISPs to pick and choose winners and losers online. Comcast, for instance, owns NBC and Universal Entertainment, and could theoretically choose to speed up access to that content, while slowing down access to their competitors. For what it’s worth, Comcast and other ISPs have stated publicly that they will do no such thing.

The argument for the elimination of Net Neutrality is that Title II, upon which it’s based, is an outdated rule enacted during the MaBell/AT&T era of telecom monopolies. There’s also the argument the Open Internet Act discourages Service providers from investing in new Broadband infrastructure. Small ISPs also argued that the regulations under Title II made it more difficult for them to grow and provide competition for the big guys.

There are other arguments for and against (here’s a good source), but since the FCC has already gone ahead, we’ll probably get to see first hand who was right. Of course this will go through plenty of legal battles, and a number of states have already said they’ll look to make their own regulations governing Internet Service Providers. I can’t imagine Comcast would be thrilled to have 50 different sets of regulations to deal with.

So where do you fall on this issue? If an ISP spends billions of dollars to build out infrastructure for their service, should they be able to determine who goes where on it and at what speed? Or, since the Internet is now such an indispensible part of our lives, should those ISPs be required to let all traffic move at equal speeds across their network? Sound off in the comments below.