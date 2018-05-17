In Brief: I laughed so hard I missed many of the what seems like 10,000 zingers. What’s that tell you about Deadpool 2?



Here’s what Deadpool fans want to know. It is the sequel, Deadpool 2 as good or better than the original? Big whew here. It’s better, faster and drop Deadpool funny. Yeah, that’s a groaner but it fits a movie full of them. Bad jokes, bad wordplay, innuendoes, double entendres, shameless product plugs, they’re all in Deadpool 2.

This is not a complaint. It all works.

Ryan Reynolds reprises the role of Wade whose alter ego is Deadpool. He’s a super hero or should we say a super mutant? Whatever. He’s someone who can’t be killed. I won’t spoil the plot. I’ll let someone else do that for you. The story has something happening that makes Deadpool want to die.

Of course he can’t.

On the journey toward the death he can’t have, Deadpool learns that he needs to love something. That leads to him to want to take care of an angry mutant kid who has the gift of being able to produce fire at will.

The boy — however — has a serious problem he’s not aware exists. Josh Brolin stars as Cable who is from the future. He pops into this time period to kill the kid. To save the boy, Deadpool has to find a way to stop the seemingly unstoppable Cable.

Doing so means temporarily teaming with the X-Men and then forming his own posse.

It would have been fun to be in the room when Reynolds and the original film writers Rhett Reese and Paul Whernick — who also wrote Zombieland — did the plot outline of Deadpool 2. They probably sat in a room, had a few beers — or whatever — and let the laughs fly and they fly fast. Pay attention or you’re going to miss some. That may be on purpose. You’ll likely to need a second viewing to catch it all so you’ll buy another ticket down the road or — better — pick up the DVD when it is released.

Deadpool 2 brings back most of the cast from the original. Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand and Stefan Kapicic who does the voice of Colossus reprise their roles.

Julian Dennison who wowed the few of us who saw Hunt for the Wilderpeople plays Russell. He’s an abused mutant boy with a fiery temperament that matches his flame producing persona. While he’s not as much fun as he was in Hunt, Dennison’s job is to dent Deadpool’s “I’m not gonna let anyone into my life for any reason” armor and he does it very well.

Obviously, the actors are all having a great time with the material. However, the movie is owned by Reynolds whose non-stop patter is laugh-out-loud hilarious. Whether he’s tossing off snarky barbs at bad guys or taking a second to talk directly to you, Reynolds is in his element.

Deadpool 2 gives you an assortment of impossibly funny scenes, side-splitting jokes about special effects and other Marvel characters and — as noted earlier — shameless product plugs. Best of all, at the film’s end Deadpool and Reynolds give you a series of outtakes that will have you howling.

The last one is the funniest outtake in movie history. It’s a high-point in a movie full of them. So fans, if you loved the first one, you’ll love this one even more and will be left waiting hat in hand for a third.

Director: David Leitch

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, Terry Brews, Lewis Tan, Bill Skarsgard, Rob Delaney, Shioli Kutsuna, Eddie Marsan, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni

Rated R for language, violence, mature themes. This is flat out funny and is much funnier — if possible — than the original. This is snarking, drool running down your chin, hurt you kind of funny. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



