Deadly Wreck On North Kerby Avenue Off Ramp

Portland, Or. -A driver was killed in a roll over wreck on the North Kerby Avenue off ramp from I-405 just before 10 o’clock last night. A passenger survived the crash, but was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The off ramp was closed for several hours while the Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team investigated.

It was Portland’s 44th traffic death of 2016. There were 37 traffic deaths in Portland last year. The city unveiled its Zero Vision initiative last year which aims to eliminate serious injuries and deaths on Portland streets by 2025.

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales who leaves office in a few days says one of the low points of his term is ” all the traffic deaths, you know?”

Traffic deaths statewide are up this year too. The Oregon Department of Transportation says there have been 471 this year compared to 425 last year. It’s an almost 11 percent increase.