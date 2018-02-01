Deadly Shooting In Pearl District

Portland, Oregon – A man has died after he was shot in the Pearl District Wednessday night. Portland Police say gunfire was reported near Northwest 8th and Everett just before 8:30pm. When officers arrived they found the victim and evidence of gunfire. Investigators aren’t saying much about the connection between the suspect and the victim yet, just that there appears to be no danger to the public. Homicide Detectives are gathering evidence.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he later died. Police are still looking for the shooter. This is Portland’s sixth homicide in 2018.

The adult male victim that was transported to an area hospital by ambulance after officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue has died at a local hospital.

Based on preliminary information, the victim is believed to have been struck by gunfire during the reported shooting. A member of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Thursday, February 1, 2018. After the autopsy is completed and the next of kin are notified the victim will be identified.

At this time in the investigation, there is not believed to be an immediate danger to the community in relation to this shooting.

The area near Northwest 8th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street will remain closed for the next three to four hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including surveillance footage from surrounding buidlings, should contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov

This is the sixth homicide the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail has investigated in 2018.

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at 8:17 p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire and an injured person in the 200 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

Initial information suggests officers responded to the report of a person hearing gunfire and reporting a person had been injured. When officers arrived at the location they located an injured person. The injured person was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Preliminary information suggests the victim sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

Because of the severity of the victim’s injuries, members from the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail have responded. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are responding to the scene to assist with this investigation.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be closed on Northwest Broadway and Northwest Park Avenue between Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Couch Street.

Interested media should respond to the southwest corner of Southeast corner of Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. The Public Information Officer (PIO) is responding to the location, ETA 30 minutes.

Anyone with information about this investgiation should contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

