Deadly Shooting In Old Town; Suspect On The Run

Portland, Oregon – A death investigation is underway in Portland’s Old Town. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:30 Thursday night. They found a crashed vehicle with one person suffering from traumatic injuries at NW 6th and Everett. That person later died at the scene. Homicide Detectives shut-down several blocks in Old Town while they continue to investigate. As of 3:30 am Friday morning, several police units are still on scene. So far there have been no arrests.

More information courtesy of Portland Police:

Detectives continue to investigate the death of an adult male after a shooting and car crash near the intersection of Northwest Everett Street and Northwest 5th Avenue.

As officers responded to the report of a shooting at Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street, callers to 9-1-1 reported a car crash had also occurred at the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street they located a two vehicle crash involving a white Mercury sedan and a green Ford pickup. The adult male occupant of the sedan suffered traumatic injuries. Community members attempted to save the man’s life by administering CPR. When emergency medical personnel arrived to render additional medical aid they determined the man was deceased.

Investigators contacted additional witnesses regarding the shooting and crash and learned the white Mercury was near the intersection of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street when witnesses heard gunfire. According to witnesses, immediately after the gunshots, the Mercury drove east on Northwest Everett Street, crashed into a small power box on the north side of the road, then crashed into a Ford pick-up that was parked near the northeast corner of Northwest Everett Street and Northwest 5th Avenue.

As officers continued to canvass the area, they located evidence of gunfire near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street, including several bullet strikes into a nearby building. An additional crime scene with evidence of gunfire was also located at Northwest 6th Avenue between Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Flanders Street.

An occupant of the Ford pick-up was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for minor injuries as a result of the Mercury crashing into the Ford pickup he occupied.

Detectives with the Detective Division’s Homicide Detail, criminalist with the Forensic Evidence Division, and Central Precinct officers will continue to investigate this death.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will take custody of the deceased person and perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death in the coming days. The victim’s name will not be released until his next of kin are located and notified.

The area from Northwest 4th Avenue to Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to Northwest Flanders Street will remain closed to vehicle, bicycle, TriMet, and pedestrian traffic during this death investigation.

