Deadly Shooting Near PSU

Portland, Oregon – An overnight shooting in downtown Portland’s South Park Blocks leaves one person dead, and police are still looking for the shooter. Officers found a person lying on the ground near Southwest Broadway and Montgomery, not far from Portland State University, just before 1am Tuesday. A short time later, medical personal determined the victim was dead.

Sergeant Chris Burley says they believe people living in some nearby apartments may have seen something, and they are urging those folks to contact Portland Police. The area from Southwest Park Avenue to Southwest 10th and Montgomery will be closed during this death investigation.

So far there’s no suspect information, and it’s still not clear if the victim is a man or a woman.

On Tuesday November 7, 2017, at 12:54 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to the 900 block of Southwest Montgomery Street on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and located a person lying on the ground. Medical personnel determined the person was deceased.

Based on preliminary information, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail are responding to conduct a death investigation.

There have been no arrests at this time.

The area from Southwest Park Avenue to Southwest 10th Avenue on Southwest Montgomery Street is closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic during this death investigation.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information call the Police Non-Emergency Line tonight at 503-823-3333, or the Detective Division tomorrow at 503-823-0400.