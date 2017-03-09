Deadly Shooting In McMinnville; Teen In Custody

McMinnville, Oregon – A teenager is in police custody after a deadly shooting in McMinnville. Police showed up to a shots-fired call late Wednesday afternoon and found a woman dead inside a home on Northeast Oregon Street, and an injured man outside the place. Police say there are no other suspects, and there is no danger to the community. We hope to learn the names of the victims later today.
Here is the initial police report:
SHOOTING IN NE MCMINNVILLE
SHOOTING IN NE MCMINNVILLE
March 8, 2017 7:14 PM
On March 8, 2017 at 4:55 pm McMinnville Officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of NE Oregon Street. During the preliminary stages of the investigation officers located a single deceased adult female and a single adult male with injuries. The injured adult male is currently receiving medical treatment. A juvenile male has been taken into custody as a result of the early stages of the investigation.
There are no outstanding suspects and there doesn’t appear to be any further danger to the community. Names of the involved parties will not be released until proper family notifications can be made.