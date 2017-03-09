Deadly Shooting In McMinnville; Teen In Custody

McMinnville, Oregon – A teenager is in police custody after a deadly shooting in McMinnville. Police showed up to a shots-fired call late Wednesday afternoon and found a woman dead inside a home on Northeast Oregon Street, and an injured man outside the place. Police say there are no other suspects, and there is no danger to the community. We hope to learn the names of the victims later today.

Here is the initial police report:

SHOOTING IN NE MCMINNVILLE

Posted on FlashAlert: March 8th, 2017 7:14 PM News Release from McMinnville Police Dept.