Deadly Shooting At High School In Kentucky

(CBS NEWS) BENTON, Ky. — Authorities say at least five people were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. A suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted soon after the incident that at least one of the victims died as a result of the shooting, but said there is “much yet unknown” as first responders continue to operate at the school.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said during a phone interview on CBSN that the “situation is secure and is no longer active.”

Cash confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the campus, which is staffed by a school resource officer, but could not give details about that suspect. It is not clear if any staff were among the victims.

A Marshall County deputy apprehended the shooter, according to state police. The FBI is en route to the scene.

A Marshall County Schools staffer reached by phone told CBS News the school’s superintendent is expected to release a statement shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated.