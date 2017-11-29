Deadly Shooting And Car Crash In SE Portland

Portland, Or. – Portland Police last night responded to a report of a shooting and car crash north of Southeast Stark Street on Southeast 157th Avenue.

As officers responded to the area of the reported shooting and crash, multiple people contacted 9-1-1 and reported hearing gunfire. When officers arrived on scene, they located a white SUV that had been involved in a crash. Officers approached the SUV and located an adult male inside. Emergency medical responders arrived at the SUV and determined the man was dead.

As officers contacted witnesses in the area of the shooting and crash, additional officers searched the neighborhood with K9 teams for the suspects involved in this shooting. They came up empty handed. Based on information learned during the investigation, officers do not believe the suspects in this shooting pose an immediate danger to the public.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail are responding to investigate this shooting. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division and members of the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office are also responding to assist with the investigation.

Southeast Stark Street will remain closed between Southeast 155th Avenue and Southeast 160th Avenue as the investigation continues.