Deadly Motorcycle Crash at I-205 and I-84 Interchange

Portland, Oregon – Portland Police say a deadly crash on the I-205-Northbound exit ramp to I-84 West is the 16th traffic death this year. A motorcyclist was killed on the overpass just after 9:30pm last night. Officers treated him at the scene, but he died on his way to the hospital. It’s still not clear if there were any other vehicles involved in the crash. Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division.

Read more from Portland Police:

On Sunday, May 13, 2018, at 9:40 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a crash involving a motorcycle operator on Exit 21B, the exit from northbound Interstate 205 to westbound Interstate 84.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they located an adult male motorcycle operator and motorcycle on the roadway. Emergency medical responders provided medical aid and transported the injured motorcycle operator by ambulance to an area hospital. En route to the hospital, medical personnel determined the motorcycle operator was deceased.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team (MCT) is responding to lead this fatal traffic crash investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are also responding to assist with the investigation.

During this crash investigation, Exit 21B will be closed from northbound Interstate 205 to westbound Interstate 84. The closure is expected to remain in effect for the next three to four hours.

This is the 16th traffic crash fatality investigated by the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team in 2018.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/ transportation/40390