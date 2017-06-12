Deadly Hit and Run Suspect on the Run

PORTLAND, Ore. – The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old Portland girl on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard last year, has removed his monitoring device and is now on the run.

21-year-old Abdulrahman Noorah is suspected of hitting and killing Fallon Smart in August of 2016. He was arrested and indicted on the charges, but police said he was bailed out of jail about nine months ago.

He took off his monitoring device sometime over the weekend and was last seen on Southeast 106th and Division. Investigators are concerned that he may be having a mental health crisis.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. He is described as a Saudi Arabian man who is six feet tall and 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward in the case.

To submit an anonymous tip:

Text CRIMES (274637) — Type 823HELP, followed by the tip.

Online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/submit_online_tip.php

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)