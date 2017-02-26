Deadly Hit and Run Crashes in Vancouver

Vancouver, Washington – There were two hit and run crashes in Vancouver on Saturday, that killed one man and seriously injured a woman.

A man was killed by a car in Vancouver late Saturday night. Witnesses report that a 44-year transient was pushing a shopping cart down the inside eastbound lane of Northeast Minnehaha Street. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a driver fatally ran him down, then drove away from the scene.

Police are looking for the car, described as an older white import sedan. Based on part of a broken light left at the scene, it might possibly be a mid-90’s Nissan Pathfinder.

And a woman is in a hospital after getting hit by a car on Saturday in Vancouver.

Brittany Murhammer was sitting on the curb of NE 78th Street when a car drove by the curb, hit her, and drove away. She screamed for help for minutes until a good samaritan put a tourniquet on her leg.

Murhammer suffers compound fractures in her legs and will need multiple surgeries. The car that hit her was also white, witnesses describe it as a sports car.

No word on if the hit and run crashes are related.