Deadly Hit And Run Crash On Hwy 26 In Sandy

Sandy Police are currently investigating a fatal hit and run crash on Highway 26. At 9:07 PM officers were called to Highway 26 near the intersection with SE Vista Loop Drive in Sandy. A pedestrian was found deceased and evidence at the scene indicates they were struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes. Highway 26 is closed at this time and is being diverted around the closure on SE Vista Loop Drive. The closure is expected to last several hours while a crash reconstruction team responds to the scene. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made. Anyone that was driving in the area and may have seen anything relevant is asked to call Clackamas County Non Emergency Dispatch at (503)655-8211 or the Sandy Police Department Tip Line at (503)489-2195.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.

This makes the second fatal crash around Portland within six hours.

More on that crash from Washington County Sheriff’s Office:

January 2, 2018 — A 55-year-old Hillsboro woman died after crashing head-on into another vehicle on Southwest River Road. The other driver was transported to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries.

On January 2, 2018, at 3:04 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a head-on traffic crash in the 10500 block of Southwest River Road outside of Hillsboro.

Deputies learned that a green 1994 Toyota Tercel traveling northbound on Southwest River Road was attempting to pass another vehicle when it struck a tan 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, 55-year-old Kimberly Clowdus of Hillsboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 32-year old female, was transported to a local hospital by Metro West Ambulance with apparent minor injuries. Neither vehicle was carrying any passengers. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded and assisted.

The driver of the Chevrolet cooperated during the investigation and no citations were issued.

Southwest River Road was closed from Southwest Farmington Road to the roundabout at Highway 210 until shortly after 5:00 p.m., with Washington County Land Use & Transportation assisting in the road closure.