Deadly Crash in Utah Kills Oregon Man, Strands Family

Salt Lake City, UT – A surprise trip to Utah for the holidays turned deadly for a Lane County family, after their SUV crashed, just minutes away from their destination.

Chris Patterson says the family was about 20 minutes away from his mother-in-law’s home in Taylorsville. He says the last thing he remembers was hearing his wife singing to the radio, and then waking up after the crash.

Investigators in Utah believe Patterson’s wife, Theresa, fell asleep at the wheel, then over-corrected, causing the SUV to crash, eventually rolling into a cement wall.

The couple’s youngest son, 19 year old Kenneth James “Kaje” Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nathan Patterson, the oldest son, has a fractured pelvis, while father Chris, has a broken clavicle, six broken ribs and a punctured lung. Theresa, and a third son, JJ, had minor injuries.

Chris tells KXL that a funeral for Kaje will be held Saturday in Utah.

Meanwhile, the Patterson family is stuck in Utah, without a vehicle. Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help the Patterson family with the costs of medical bills and funeral expenses, as well as securing transportation back home.