Deadly Crash On North Columbia Blvd.

Portland, Oregon – Police have been on the scene of a deadly two-car crash, on Columbia Boulevard near North Swift Court. It happened just before 11pm Wednesday night. When officers arrived they found two people dead and two others suffering traumatic injuries. Traffic has been shutdown in the area as detectives investigate. Police hope to release further details about the crash Thursday morning.

