Deadly Crash Kills Two, Seriously Hurts Four in NE PDX

Portland, Oregon – At least two people are dead and four others have life threatening injuries after a crash in Northeast Portland. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck at NE 15th and Lombard. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday night. Sgt. Chris Burley with Portland Police says he can’t confirm reports people were trapped in the wreckage. But he does say one person was ejected. A dog was rushed to Dove Lewis with serious injuries.

The deadly crash shut down a stretch of Lombard for more than four hours. News Partner KGW’s Mike Benner says the scene was disturbing even for some veteran first responders.

Investigators are working to find out exactly what caused the crash, but there was heavy rain coming down at the time. It was our first significant rain in the Portland area after several weeks of dry weather.

Here’s more information from Portland Police:

On Monday September 18, 2017, at 8:46 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of a traffic crash at Northeast 15th Avenue and Northeast Lombard Street regarding a multiple vehicle crash.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the crash scene where they found two persons who were deceased and four people with serious-life-threatening injuries. The four people who sustained serious-life-threatening injuries were transported to area hospitals by ambulances.

Northeast Lombard Street is closed from Northeast 13th Avenue to Northeast 18th Avenue during the investigation. Northeast 15th Avenue is closed from Northeast Lombard Street to Northeast Buffalo Street. (They have been reopened at this time.) The roadways will remain closed in both directions for at least four hours as officers from the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team conduct a crash investigation.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.