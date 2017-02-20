Deadly Crash In Damascus Takes Three Lives Including Oregon City High Student

Damascus, Ore. — The deadly crash happened just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night in the area of the 13500 block of SE Wiese Road in Damascus.

Bobbi Gonzales lives down the street from where the crash happened. She and her husband were standing outside their home at the time of the crash and tell us they heard two cars moving at a high rate of speed on Wiese Road before the sound of the crash. Her husband ran to the site of the crash and found a Subrau with the roof ripped off. The driver of the car was ejected from the impact of the crash and the other two people were dead inside.

Monday afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office identified those involved. 21-year-old Drew Noble from Cove, Oregon, 21-year-old Brenna Collacchi from Clackamas and 16-year-old Curtis Sowell (pictured above) from Oregon City.

Friends and family of Curtis gathered in Oregon City Sunday night to pay tribute to the young man with a candle light vigil.

The Clackamas County Crash Reconstruction and Forensic Team are conducting the investigation say investigators believe that speed may be a factor in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.