Deadly Boat Crash On Columbia River

Portland, Oregon – A boat crashed into the Glenn Jackson Bridge killing one woman on the Columbia River. Authorities say the woman and a man were on the 20 foot boat Monday night, when it slammed into a pylon on the 205-bridge.

The boat capsized. Witnesses rescued the couple at the north end of the bridge. They performed CPR on the woman, but she later died at the hospital. The man did survive and is talking with authorities. It’s not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, but neither of the boaters were wearing life-vests.

Marine units that responded to the crash say the 20 foot boat was going 45 miles an hour when it hit a pylon and sank.

The man is being treated for injuries.

Image courtesy of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office