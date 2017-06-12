Deadline To Be Portland’s Next Police Chief Is Today

PORTLAND, Ore.– Applications for Portland Police Chief have to be in Today. Mayor Ted Wheeler posted the job opening May 15th. The job is currently held by Mike Marshman. Interviews are expected to start June 24th. Finalists will be narrowed down by July 3rd.

Mayor Wheeler called for the National search after he was elected in November. Mike Marshman was named to the position by former Mayor Charlie Hales. Marshman replaced Chief Larry O’Dea.He stepped down after shooting a friend during a hunting trip. Marshman has said he would like to continue in the job.