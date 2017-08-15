Deadline For Medicare Cuts Comes And Goes

Washington, DC – A deadline to make cuts to Medicare has came and went today without action from Congress. But, some are saying those cuts were just kicked down the road.

Mike Freeman Executive Vice President of the Healthcare Leadership Council expects them to happen next year.

Mike explains, when Medicare spending hits a high enough level, it will trigger the Independent Payment Advisory Board to start making cuts to Medicare. Which he says is still a looming threat to Seniors on Medicare.

Mike says there’s 750,000 Oregonians on Medicare, and it’s going to be harder from them to find a doctor they can see once the cuts kick in, because doctors will start seeing less and less medicare patients.

To learn more about these efforts visit www.ProtectMyDoctorAndMe.com.

More Information from the Healthcare Leadership Council:

· While cuts to Medicare didn’t happen this year, it’s just a matter of time before they become a reality. Unexpectedly, the Independent Payment Advisory Board (IPAB) was not triggered this summer, which means the can – meaning cuts to the Medicare program – has been kicked down the road a little farther. IPAB, however, still represents a looming threat to seniors’ Medicare benefits once spending hits a certain arbitrary threshold.

· In the face of this threat to seniors’ healthcare, Congress must work swiftly and in a bipartisan manner to repeal IPAB before U.S. seniors suffer the consequences of their inaction.

· Congress is most likely going to miss a one-time opportunity—an August 15th deadline—to get rid of the Independent Payment Advisory Board by passing a simple resolution. By missing this deadline, they’re putting seniors’ care at-risk in the coming years if IPAB is triggered.

· Bi-partisan bills are still up for consideration in both the House and Senate. While full will be harder to pass than the resolution that had a deadline of August 15, Congress still needs to work together when they get back from August recess to see that that IPAB is repealed.

In response to the immediate need to repeal IPAB, over 670 groups from across the country, representing every state and nearly everyone who receives, provides or pays for healthcare have come together to urge both parties in Washington to put aside differences and repeal IPAB. Fifty-five million seniors are currently enrolled in Medicare. IPAB was created by the Affordable Care Act, but cannot be repealed along with the rest of the law. It needs separate action and members of both parties working together to effectuate repeal. The cuts can only be overturned by a supermajority in Congress. Unless that happens, the cuts are permanent.

