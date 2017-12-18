‘Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove’ Fisherman Sued

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former seaman has sued a fisherman who starred in Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” show, alleging the man was negligent and caused severe injury.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Nolan Dean filed a suit Dec. 6 in federal court against Gary Ripka, nicknamed “The Ripper,” who appeared in the first episode of “Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove” in September 2016.

Dean claims his arm was broken because Ripka was negligent and his ship wasn’t seaworthy.

The complaint says Dean was working in the back of Ripka’s ship, Western Breeze, on May 30, 2015, when Ripka activated a hydraulic control. Dean’s arm got caught in a line, and he was hoisted over the deck. Multiple bones broke in his arm.

Ripka declined to talk about the specifics of the case,