Dead And Diseased Trees Cause Closure Of Campground For Summer

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Deschutes National Forest officials have closed the Cultus Lake Campground and Day-Use area for the entire summer because dead or diseased trees pose a safety hazard.

In a statement, officials said a review found at least 160 dead trees and another 300 diseased trees that might fall on campers.

KTVZ reports Cultus Lake is within habitat identified for the northern spotted owl. Therefore, any tree removal must occur after the owl’s breeding season is over, typically around the end of September.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to reopen the campground for the 2018 season.

The news was a blow to Cultus Lake Resort. Co-owner Sandie Campbell told KTVZ she doesn’t understand why the problem wasn’t discovered at the end of last season and taken care of during the offseason.