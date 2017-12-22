Daytime Stabbing Leaves Two Wounded

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police are searching for a man who stabbed two people during broad daylight in northeast Portland.

Sgt. Chris Burley says officers who responded Friday morning found a man with a life-threatening injuries and a woman with less-severe injuries. A witness applied a tourniquet to the man before police arrived, and and both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Investigators believe the man and woman knew their attacker – a skinny man in his 20s or 30s. Officers canvassing the neighborhood failed to make an arrest, but found the likely weapon.