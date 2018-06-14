Daycare Worker Accused Of Sexually Abusing Two Kids Under 4 Years Old

Beaverton, Ore. — Beaverton Police arrested 69-year-old John Gilbreath after a second accusation of sexually abusing a child at the daycare he worked for.

Gilbreath was an employee of Partridge House Daycare in Beaverton.

The allegations were made on March 14, 2018 and June 7, 2016 and involved two kids under the age of 4.

A police spokesman says prosecutors chose to not charge Gilbreath at the time of the 2016 allegation because they did not feel there was enough evidence to file charges.

Thursday, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted Gilbreath on the following charges:

1 count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree, 2 counts of Sodomy in the First Degree and 2 counts of Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

If anyone has further information regarding these incidents or Mr. Gilbreath, you are asked to contact Detective Cindy Herring at 503-526-2281.