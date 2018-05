Lars talks to Daniel Mitchell, Co-Owner of Sporting Systems Corp about the sentencing of Andrea Sibley, the girlfriend of triple-murderer Brent Luyster. Sibley was sentenced to 1 year in prison for “straw purchasing” or illegally buying guns with the intent to give them to her boyfriend, murderer Brent Luyster.

The post Daniel Mitchell – Is A 1 Year Prison Sentence Enough For Someone Who Bought Guns Illegally For A Triple-Murderer? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.