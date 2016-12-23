Dallas Teacher to Change Plea in Sex Abuse Case

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – A Dallas, Oregon high school teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student is expected to change his not guilty plea next month.

The Gazette-Times reports that Kirk Myrold, of Albany, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of sexual abuse and luring a minor. A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 12.

Authorities say 36-year-old Myrold was arrested after police received a report in September from the Dallas School District that a teacher had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

The Spanish teacher and soccer coach for Dallas High School has since been released on bail.

Superintendent Michelle Johnstone notified parents in a September email that Myrold had been placed on administrative leave.

