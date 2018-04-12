Dallas School District Ordered To Improve The Way It Treats Severely Disabled Student

Dallas, Or. – The Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings has sided with the family of 12 year old Elise Marsh, who is deaf, blind and confined to a wheelchair. Her family filed a complaint alleging The Dallas School District withheld her medications, failed to monitor her oxygen and placed her in a dark room without access to her communication device.

The office determined the school district violated federal and state statutes, federal regulations and state administrative rules. It’s been ordered to make a number of improvements,including appropriate evaluations of the student, providing a dead-blind specialist to work with her at school and to give district staff additional training.

Patrick Schwab, secretary of the American Council of the Blind, Oregon calls the district’s treatment of the girl “outrageous”.