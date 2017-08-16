Missing Woman Hoisted To Safety On Oregon Coast

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) – Coast Guard and other crews have rescued a missing Oregon woman near the Sea Lion Caves on Oregon’s rugged central coast.

The Dallas woman had been missing since Saturday and was located by her husband. The Register-Guard reports that a helicopter crew hoisted the woman off a cliff above the Pacific Ocean Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Police Lt. Jerry Mott says Heather Mounce Davison was rescued near where her car was found abandoned along the side of Highway 101 in Florence over the weekend.

Fire Chief Jim Langborg of Siuslaw Valley Fire & Rescue says she had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He says her husband found her and called 911.

The 37-year-woman was reported missing by her family when she stopped communicating with a family member Saturday. They traced her phone to Florence and had been searching in the area for her.