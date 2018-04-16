Dairy Told Not to Interfere With Planned Herd Auction

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A judge has ordered an Oregon dairy not to interfere with the sale of its cattle to satisfy the demands of a major creditor.

The Capital Press reports that Morrow County Judge Jon Lieuallen granted a preliminary injunction requiring the owner of Lost Valley Farm to cooperate with an auction set for next week.

The order, however, doesn’t prohibit the Boardman-based dairy from seeking bankruptcy protection.

The creditor, Rabobank, filed a lawsuit seeking to foreclose on the dairy’s assets, which serve as collateral for $60 million in defaulted loans.

Lost Valley Farm began operating last year, over the objection of environmentalists who feared the big dairy would be a polluter. Those worries came to fruition, with the state earlier this year accusing the dairy of endangering drinking water by mismanaging manure and wastewater.

The sides reached a settlement in March, allowing the dairy to continue operations in a limited capacity.

—

