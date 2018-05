BEND, Ore. (AP) – The father of a 1-year-old boy who was left in the woods of central Oregon has been indicted on six criminal charges. The Bulletin reports 26-year-old Brandon Blouin was indicted Monday on charges that include abandonment of a child, custodial interference, child neglect and endangering the welfare of a minor. Authorities say Blouin had left the child alone for at least the six hours in the woods near Bend.