Dad, Daughter Pulled From Burning Home In Keizer

Keizer, Oregon – Breaking news this morning out of Keizer, where a father and his 7-year-old daughter are in critical condition after being pulled from their burning home. The fire started just before midnight at a duplex on Rozilla Court. Firefighters say three other children inside the home escaped the fire, but crews had to go in and rescue the dad and daughter. The people living next door managed to get out safely. Investigators are working to figure out how this fire started.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.