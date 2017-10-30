Dad, Daughter Dead From Fire at Keizer Home

Keizer, Oregon – A Keizer home went up in flames early Friday morning. Firefighters had to rescue a 6-year-old girl and her Dad from the fire. Both victims passed away in the hospital over the weekend. The fire broke out at Miguel Ruvalcaba’s home on Rozilla Court. Firefighters say four other children escaped the flames. The children’s mother was not home at the time. Neighbors tell K-G-W the family lost everything in the fire, and now they’re trying to help.

A GO-FUND-ME has been set up to help the Ruvalcaba family.

There’s still no word on the cause of the fire.

Image courtesy of the Go-Fund-Me Page