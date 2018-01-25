DA: Lane County OIS Lawful

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The Lane County district attorney says an investigation found that the fatal shooting of a Eugene man by a deputy was lawful use of force.

The Register-Guard reports Lane County sheriff’s deputy Richard Smith shot and killed Robert Martinez Jr. on Jan. 15 in an unincorporated area of Lane County in Eugene.

Smith encountered Martinez as he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

According to a Wednesday statement from Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow, Smith found Martinez and a second man inside the vehicle.

Perlow says Smith decided to use a Taser on Martinez after he pulled out a semi-automatic weapon, but the Taser had no effect.

Perlow says Smith fired at Martinez after Martinez raised his gun toward the deputy.

Martinez was taken to a hospital where he died.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com