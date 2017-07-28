DA: Fatal Police Shooting Of Springfield Man, 70, Was Justified

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A district attorney says Springfield police officers were justified in using deadly force against a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed last week.

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says Robert Vaughan “made the choice that he was going to die that day,” and ensured police would use deadly force against him.

Vaughan fired a handgun three times from his yard on July 18, prompting calls to police. He reportedly told a neighbor he wanted officers to come and kill him.

Vaughan was inside when officers arrived. He pointed a gun through his kitchen window, and three officers fired their weapons.

The Register-Guard reports the officers are scheduled to return to duty next week.

Vaughan attempted suicide less than three weeks before his death.