Cyclist Who Says He Was Wrongfully Arrested Files Lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A cyclist who says he was knocked down by police officer while following the officer’s orders is suing an Oregon city.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2qEZKJN ) 23-year-old Anthony Allen filed a $475,000 lawsuit against the city of Portland Wednesday. His attorney claims Allen, who is black, was racially profiled. The suit says he was wrongfully arrested by Portland police while they searched for a suspect in a shooting.

According to the suit, Allen was headed toward the curb when the officer knocked him off of his bike and handcuffed him.

The report says the law enforcement tried to charge Allen for misdemeanor for refusing to obey a lawful order. He was later acquitted.

Portland police and the city attorney’s office have not commented on the issue.