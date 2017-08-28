Cully Neighborhood Shooter Still At large

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland’s Gang Enforcement Team is still searching for the man who allegedly fired a gun from a car on Monday afternoon.

At this point, investigators aren’t sure who fired the weapon at a man who was walking down NE 60th Avenue.

A parked vehicle was hit by a bullet, but a search of local hospitals did not turn up any injured persons from the incident.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of a suspect in today’s shooting is encouraged to call 503-823-4106 or email gangs@portlandoregon.gov.