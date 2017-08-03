Crying Girl Helps Authorities Find Mother Injured In Crash

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a little girl crying along the side of a busy highway alerted them to a hit-and-run crash that left the girl’s mother seriously injured in a car that had rolled into nearby trees.

KOMO reports that around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, a motorist called 911 to report seeing tire marks leading off the highway in Puyallup, Washington. Motorists also spotted a little girl, age 5 or 6, crying on the side of the highway.

Troopers responded and found the girl. Authorities searched the area and found two vehicles, a Honda Civic and a Lincoln Navigator, in heavy brush.

Inside the Navigator, troopers found the little girl’s 35-year-old mother with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive. The girl was not injured. Authorities were searching for the Civic’s driver, who they say caused the crash.