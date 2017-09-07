In Brief: A difficult and gritty true story that was an audience hit at Sundance.



Crown Heights is a tough movie. It’s based on the life of Colin Warner who — at 18 — was wrongly convicted of murder. In 1980, police picked him up and said he was the shooter of a drive-by shooting. He and the real killer — a juvenile — were tried together.

Warner is a native of Trinidad who was living in Brooklyn at the time he was accused. His best friend Carl King worked tirelessly, borrowed money and fought his heart out to get his innocent friend released.

It took 20 years and this is their story. What happens after the trial begins and what happens to Warner, King and the others involved in the case is the subject of writer/director Matt Ruskin’s film. Lakeith Stanfield is exceptional as Warner and former all-star pro football player Nnamdi Asomugha is even better as his best bud Carl. The others in the cast are quite good as well.

This is a great film and one that picked up the audience award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. The why to that one might be because of Ruskin’s style. His film has a dark, gritty and intense feel about it and you feel as locked up and helpless as the film’s poor hero. The police and prosecutors just wanted a conviction, a notch on the gun and a crime solved. Even more frightening is the prosecutors knew who the real killer was and tried to get him to ‘fess up.

When he held his ground — and knowing Warner was innocent — they went ahead with the trial anyway.

Ruskin pulls no punches and there are times when you feel like screaming at the screen because of the unfairness of what we are supposed to call a justice system. Realistic movie-making doesn’t get any better. Pack it with great performances and this was an audience winner for me and I suspect it will be for you as well.

Director: Matt Ruskin

Stars: Lakeith Stanfield, Nnamdi Asomugha, Natalie Paul

Rated R for violence, language, nudity. It’s the true story of an innocent poor kid from the wrong side of the tracks railroaded and convicted of a murder he didn’t commit. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



