Crook County’s Request For State Help, Rejected

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials have rejected Crook County’s request for money and manpower to help dig out its snowed-in rural neighborhoods.

The Bulletin reports that the state concluded Wednesday that the county hadn’t used all of its resources. It did, however, offer assistance from the Oregon Department of Transportation for an estimated $55 per hour, plus equipment costs.

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford says the county declined that offer. It had been hoping for state financial assistance and National Guard equipment.

Crawford says the state was understanding of the situation but has limited resources. He says it has been arranged for a private company to plow private rural roads that the county doesn’t maintain on Thursday.