Critics “Roar” Over This Prom Guest

A Miami high school prom is getting national attention because it featured a caged tiger as part of it’s “jungle” theme. The tiger was wheeled in inside the cage and was pacing back and fourth as the music played. Animal rights activists call it abuse. Organizers say the tiger was always under the watchful eyes of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and was never in danger. What do you think? Is this cruel and over the top….or is it just a unique way to celebrate prom?

