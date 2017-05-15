Critics Question Costs of Brown Executive Orders

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown recently signed three executive orders as part of her “Series of Cost Savings Across State Government” initiative – touted as a broad effort to save money to help close the $1.6 billion budget shortfall and improve Oregon’s finances.

Brown still hasn’t provided estimates for how much money could be saved as a result, but critics say some requirements set forth ultimately do little to address the upcoming budget crisis or the state’s overall financial operations. That’s because the orders call for some practices that already exist and, in two instances, may cost the state more money, at least in the short-term.

Bryan Hockaday, a spokesman for Brown, says the orders, through small cost-saving actions, help direct agencies on how to be better stewards of taxpayer dollars, and do so consistently statewide.