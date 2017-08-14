Crews Searching Oregon Lake for Missing Kayaker

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) – Crews are searching a lake in the Deschutes National Forest for a man who went missing over the weekend.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins identified the man as 33-year-old Ben Hendrickson of Sisters, Oregon. He was last seen at a campground Saturday night.

Adkins told KTVZ (http://bit.ly/2uE2Oej ) the man’s kayak and kayak paddle washed ashore, and a baseball hat has been found. Hendrickson’s vehicle has also been located.

The search is focused on Suttle Lake, a popular camping and boating spot northwest of Sisters.