Crews Respond To Possible High Water Rescue

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KGW) – Water rescue crews responded to a report of a submerged car with at least one person inside along flooded Fern Hill Road near Forest Grove Thursday afternoon.

Crews did not find any vehicles after an hour of searching and ended the rescue attempt.

Someone spotted a vehicle possibly enter the water near Taylor Way, according to Forest Grove Fire.

“What this witness said was, she saw the headlights turn off, she looked down at her dashboard for a few seconds and when she looked up the car was gone,” said Fire Marshal Dave Nemeyer.

“If the car did sink, this is not a situation that is survivable,” he said.

Nemeyer said it was too dangerous to put divers in the water to look for a car. They planned to wait for the water to go down.

Last week, a Tigard man escaped after flood waters swept his SUV off the flooded Fern Hill Road. The high water pushed his Chevy Suburban into a ditch.