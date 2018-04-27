Creative Space for Collaboration

We like block parties and Portland cooperated with 80 degree weather and a cool square to gather.

The company, WeWork, celebrated its third location in the city with a free party! Our sister station, Live 95.5 kept the vibe grooving with great tunes, the food trucks offered tasty treats (all paid for), and you could even play Cornhole. WeWork is a global network of work spaces. Solo-preneurs no longer have to work from their kitchen table, you buy a membership that’s customized to your office needs; even includes admin staff and Kombucha.

You can watch the interview below w/ the Community Director, Stephen Green.