Tualatin, Or. – An Indiana couple in their 80’s have completed their mission of visiting every Cracker Barrel restaurant in the country. The company flew Ray and Wilma Yoder to town so they could visit the new Cracker Barrel store in Tualatin. It opened in April. The stop at the 645th location comes on Ray’s 81st birthday. Their quest to visit each location has been underway for 40 years.