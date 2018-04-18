Crater Lake Plans Stricter No-Drone Rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The use of drones is outlawed at national parks.

But the falling price and improving technology of what are officially known as unmanned aircraft have led to increase in the number buzzing over Oregon’s only national park – Crater Lake.

Park superintendent Craig Ackerman tells the Statesman Journal they’ve become a problem, with drones buzzing over boat tours and creating other negative impacts.

He says the park plans to increase enforcement of the no-drone rule.

Violation of the ban is a misdemeanor with the maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

